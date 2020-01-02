$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year sales of $11.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.13.

LH traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.48. 811,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,414. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.05. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1 year low of $122.27 and a 1 year high of $178.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 120.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 86.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

