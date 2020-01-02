$269.88 Million in Sales Expected for Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post $269.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.50 million and the highest is $270.07 million. Smart Global posted sales of $304.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Smart Global.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Smart Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Smart Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 18,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Smart Global by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Smart Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Smart Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.94. The company had a trading volume of 377,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,934. The company has a market capitalization of $904.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $39.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Global (SGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.