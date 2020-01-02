$3.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post sales of $3.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Rogers Communications reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 43.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,435. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.