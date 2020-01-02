$346.70 Million in Sales Expected for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will announce $346.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Covia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $350.40 million. Covia posted sales of $441.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Covia will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covia.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.41 million. Covia’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVIA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Covia from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

CVIA traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.04. 11,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. Covia has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Covia by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,721,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 600,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Covia by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,439,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Covia by 3,202.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,059,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Covia by 17.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 126,259 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Covia by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the period.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

