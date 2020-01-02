$383.11 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report $383.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.02 million to $392.29 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $332.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.44.

NYSE PAGS traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,276. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,090,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,407,000 after acquiring an additional 60,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,912,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,546,000 after acquiring an additional 753,678 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after acquiring an additional 135,884 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 1,669,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 823,013 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.