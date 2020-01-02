$383.63 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will report $383.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $405.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $473.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 612.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 517,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 444,804 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 313,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

WLL traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,415,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,794. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $670.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

