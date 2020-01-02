3DCoin (3DC) Hits Market Cap of $412,532.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, 3DCoin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $412,532.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000242 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile