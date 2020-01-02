$598.49 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will post sales of $598.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $594.00 million and the highest is $608.10 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $647.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 499,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

