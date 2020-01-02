$678.63 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post $678.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.50 million. Teleflex reported sales of $641.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $648.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC set a $403.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Svb Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.60.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $378.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,564. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $244.77 and a 12-month high of $379.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $1,743,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,543.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.44, for a total transaction of $2,463,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,509.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,681 shares of company stock worth $18,439,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 347.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

