$76.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will post sales of $76.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $77.50 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year sales of $334.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $337.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $330.63 million, with estimates ranging from $318.60 million to $342.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 21,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 3.38. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

