Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to post $126.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the lowest is $125.42 million. Acacia Communications posted sales of $107.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year sales of $462.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $464.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $527.41 million, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million.

ACIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. The stock had a trading volume of 291,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $36,273.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,038 shares of company stock worth $68,314. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 534.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 76.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

