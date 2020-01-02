Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.52. Adelaide Brighton shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 766,814 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.56.

About Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC)

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

