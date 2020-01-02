Aegis Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $300.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Aegis from $235.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.44.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $205.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.78. The company has a market cap of $585.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $208.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,007,162 shares of company stock worth $375,485,033 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.