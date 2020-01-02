aelf Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. aelf has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and $7.43 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, Bancor Network and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Huobi, BigONE, DDEX, Binance, Bibox, AirSwap, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Kyber Network, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit, GOPAX, Gate.io, ABCC, Koinex, CoinTiger, BCEX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

