Akumin (TSE:AKU) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.82, approximately 6,193 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 9,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58. The stock has a market cap of $336.39 million and a P/E ratio of 60.89.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.65 million.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

