Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.57), approximately 28,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 335,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.58).

ALFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group downgraded Alfa Financial Software to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 163 ($2.14) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of $358.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.