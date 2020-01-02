ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, 2,068 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 46,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.
ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM Company Profile (NYSE:CBH)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
