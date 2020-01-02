ALQO Hits Market Cap of $610,181.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. ALQO has a market cap of $610,181.00 and approximately $1,092.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALQO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, ALQO has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008808 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005983 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ALQO Profile

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN . The official website for ALQO is alqo.org . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALQO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

