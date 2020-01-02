Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price objective on Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Ameris Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $42.54 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 25.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.