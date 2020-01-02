Analysts Anticipate Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) to Post ($0.58) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $33.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.58) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Oyster Point Pharma an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OYST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:OYST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. 92,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,461. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $27.73.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($8.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($7.59). Equities research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clare Ozawa purchased 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $9,573,750.00. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $2,638,100.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 787,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,438,256.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

