Analysts Expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) to announce $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.84. PVH posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.44 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.42.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,271. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in PVH by 108.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 88.8% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

