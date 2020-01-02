Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $52.40

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.79.

ACAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $7,851,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,005,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $1,787,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,990 shares of company stock worth $16,552,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 1,517,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.81. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

