Analysts Set Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) PT at $10.94

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

INFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.26. 145,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,337,288. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.44. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 25.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infosys by 18.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 610,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 95,751 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 197,521 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Infosys by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 902,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 374,216 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Infosys by 44.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

