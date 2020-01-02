Analysts Set Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Target Price at $12.17

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

SONM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Sonim Technologies news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, bought 25,500 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $56,865.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

SONM traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 199,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,311. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonim Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

