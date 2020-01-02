ANON (ANON) Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, ANON has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a total market capitalization of $78,794.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00190190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.01356591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122600 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

