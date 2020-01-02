Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post $40.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.68 million and the highest is $41.80 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $136.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.59 million to $137.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $163.38 million, with estimates ranging from $159.11 million to $167.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.05. 167,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,907. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $299.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

