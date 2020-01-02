Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Trading Down 10%

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) shares dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 113,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Arena Minerals Company Profile (CVE:AN)

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It flagship asset is the Atacama copper property covering an area of approximately 7,100 hectares located within the Antofagasta region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Antofagasta Gold Inc and changed its name to Arena Minerals Inc in December 2013.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.