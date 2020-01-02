Ark (ARK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $467,128.00

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $467,128.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 146,516,830 coins and its circulating supply is 117,202,568 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, Upbit, COSS, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Binance, Cryptomate, Bit-Z and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

