Artis Turba Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $113,185.00 and approximately $1,479.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Artis Turba has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com . Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.