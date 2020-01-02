Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce sales of $547.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $532.00 million and the highest is $562.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $576.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.21). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $106,715.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,991.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after purchasing an additional 342,503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $4,708,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2,100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,019,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.76. 566,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,455. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $69.23 and a 1 year high of $81.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day moving average is $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

