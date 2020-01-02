Asian Dragon (AD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3,502.00

Asian Dragon (CURRENCY:AD) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Asian Dragon has traded up 140.5% against the U.S. dollar. Asian Dragon has a market capitalization of $96,059.00 and $3,502.00 worth of Asian Dragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Dragon token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and token.store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038931 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003938 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000710 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Asian Dragon Profile

Asian Dragon (AD) is a token. Asian Dragon’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,865,797 tokens. Asian Dragon’s official website is www.asiandragoncoin.com . Asian Dragon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Asian Dragon

Asian Dragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Dragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Dragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Dragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

