Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.60. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 1,005 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATOS. Maxim Group raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

