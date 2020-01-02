Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) Shares Down 1.1%

Auryn Resources Inc (TSE:AUG)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.84 and last traded at C$1.86, 170,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 127,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of $178.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Auryn Resources (TSE:AUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Auryn Resources Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

