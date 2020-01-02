Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.32

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.32 and traded as high as $42.71. Avnet shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 32,094 shares trading hands.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Avnet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Avnet alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Avnet by 39.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Avnet by 40.9% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.