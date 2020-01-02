Axe (AXE) Tops One Day Volume of $3.45 Million

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Axe has a market cap of $1.86 million and $3.45 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00005031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007642 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,164,273 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

