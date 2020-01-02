BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Down 1.5%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.95, approximately 51,165 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 183,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDORY shares. ValuEngine downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.