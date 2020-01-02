Beldex Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a market capitalization of $105.65 million and approximately $553,690.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000091 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex . The official website for Beldex is beldex.io

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

