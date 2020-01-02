Bethereum Price Up 10% This Week (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Bethereum has a total market capitalization of $296,069.00 and approximately $26,831.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bethereum has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Bethereum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 541,211,426 tokens. Bethereum’s official message board is medium.com/bethereum . The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bethereum

Bethereum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bethereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

