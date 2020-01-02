BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.35

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and traded as high as $39.16. BHP Group shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 3,865,314 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34.

BHP Group Company Profile (ASX:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.