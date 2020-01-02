BidaskClub Lowers Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SCVL has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $274.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

