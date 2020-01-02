BigUp Market Capitalization Achieves $1,765.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 2nd. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007237 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000099 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BigUp uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. The official website for BigUp is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BigUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

