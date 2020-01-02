Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.01. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 9,575.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 139,804 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst during the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 46.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 28.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Company Profile (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.