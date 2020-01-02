Block Array Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $8,107.00 and approximately $240.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.92 or 0.05884135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030112 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002117 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023973 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

