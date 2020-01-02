Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $4,130.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,436,234 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

