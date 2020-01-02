BonusCloud (BXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,070.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.07 million and $4,070.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,825,485,244 tokens. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

