Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 156 ($2.05), approximately 2,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (LON:BAR)

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.