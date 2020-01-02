Brokerages Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings. American Assets Trust reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.72 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,256. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

