Brokerages Anticipate Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to announce sales of $581.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $584.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $577.78 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $550.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $599.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hospitality Properties Trust (SVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.