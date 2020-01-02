Brokerages Anticipate NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.40 Million

Analysts expect NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) to post sales of $52.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NCS Multistage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.80 million. NCS Multistage posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCS Multistage will report full-year sales of $205.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $214.36 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $215.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NCS Multistage.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

NCSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.

In other NCS Multistage news, President Marty Stromquist bought 12,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $27,456.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 122.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 254,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 140,278 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 123.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 56,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 39.2% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 97,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $2.09. 20,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,722. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

