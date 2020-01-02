Brokerages Anticipate TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.27). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S.

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.38. 3,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.